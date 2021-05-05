The days are longer, the weather is warming up, and spring has sprung. That means it is officially spring-cleaning time, according to the Tehama County Landfill Recycling Center.
The mantra: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, reminds residents to reuse and repurpose before recycling and avoid the “throw it away” mentality by thinking of ways you can repurpose an item instead, landfill officials said.
Start spring cleaning by reducing first.
“Go room by room and go through your drawers and closets. Group together the items that you have not used in a while. If you forgot that you had the item or you cannot remember the last time you used it, it is probably a good indicator that you no longer need the item,” said Shae Mesker, of the Recycle Center. “Wait! Before you recycle or dispose of it, see if there is a way to reuse or repurpose that item.”
A simple internet search could help residents find ideas on how to reuse and repurpose. Following are a few ideas from the landfill, along with spring-cleaning tips:
If you have old furniture around, see if it can be re-finished or re-upholstered. Upcycling furniture is one of the newest trends. Do it yourself or check your local community for an upcycling business.
Old fabrics, blankets, or sheets can be cut up into smaller sections and used as rags.
Birthday cards or holiday cards could be used as scrap paper, or for arts and crafts projects.
When doing your actual cleaning, try to avoid as much waste as possible. For example, when
cleaning windows, mirrors, or surfaces, you can use old towels or rags instead of paper towels.
Items that you do not want or need anymore but still have some value can be donated or even
sold. Even if they do not have any purpose for you, someone else might find the need for them.
While repurposing and reusing instead of just tossing items may bring in less revenue for the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill through less recyclable commodities sent to markets, the reduction of materials and reduced vehicle trips to the landfill provides benefits such as extending the life of our landfill and conserving valuable natural resources. Diverting material from the landfill enables Tehama County to operate our landfill longer.
For more information on reuse and recycling in Tehama County, please visit www.tehamacountylandfill.com or call the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103.