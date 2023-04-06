California Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding people that with spring weather coming to the mountains, bears that have been in winter dens will be emerging soon and they will be hungry.
Bears will be in a difficult position this year as they come out of their dens and are met with historic snow loads across their habitat. The grasses and other sprouts that would usually be greening up with the melting of snow won’t be available until much later in the spring, said CDFW officials.
Because of a late thaw, bears will instinctively move to lower elevations to find those fresh greens, but the snow will make them search for easier routes like roads and trails. This is going to bring bears down into urban areas as they move through the mountains.
Residents who live in the foothills on both the east and west sides of the Northern Sacramento Valley need to be extra vigilant this year about cleaning up bear attractants.
“We know a lot of people felt it important to feed the birds this winter, but please do not let your bird feeders feed the bears. Now is the time to take them down completely. Bears can and will be active day and night, so we recommend taking feeders down and keeping them down,” said Peter Tira of CDFW. “We also know proper disposal of garbage can be difficult with snow piling up on the roads, but please take a few minutes to dig out your bear boxes so garbage can easily be secured inside. Clean out your vehicles, especially if you have food stored in your vehicle for winter travel safety. In addition, remember to keep doors and windows locked on buildings so bears cannot break into structures.”
Spring is also the time of year that residents or visitors may see a bear they feel looks unhealthy, sick, or orphaned.
“If anyone has concerns about a bear’s health, never hesitate to call official wildlife experts. If the bear needs help, state agency wildlife experts have the training and expertise to assess the bear’s condition and transport it to a wildlife veterinarian. Healthy bears mean healthy ecosystems, and we can all do our part to set both up for success,” Tira said.
For great tips about living responsibly with bears, visit bearwise.org.
To report human-bear conflicts:
• In California, contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 916-358-2917 or report online using the Wildlife Incident Reporting (WIR) system at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.
• Non-emergency wildlife interactions in California State Parks can be reported to their public dispatch at 916-358-1300. If the issue is an immediate threat, call the local sheriff’s department or 911.