Stalking suspect on the lamb
Corning police are looking for a man accused of stalking, making criminal threats and violating a restraining order, after he fled on Wednesday as officers where trying to arrest him.
Police went to the Capay Road residence of John Poldervaart, 51, around 3 p.m. and were met by what officers described as aggressive dogs that Poldervaart allegedly released into the yard as a deterrent while he retreated into the house, according to the Corning Police Department.
It appears Poldervaart ran out the back of the house and fled on foot before police could establish a complete perimeter with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
A search for the suspect took place, but Poldervaart was not located.
The Corning Police Department has filed criminal charges against Poldervaart with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information concerning Poldervaart's whereabouts can contact the Corning Police Department at 824-7000.