Tehama County Landfill is encouraging residents to start now in preparation for implementation of SB 1383, the bill put into law to reduce organic waste in landfills.
Organic waste is defined as the following types of waste that are typically found in most landfills - food, paper, lumber, and yard trimmings.
The state mandated regulations will begin to be implemented beginning Jan. 1, 2022, with the goals of reducing organic waste sent to landfills by 75 percent and to recover 20 percent of edible food that is currently landfilled by 2025.
However, reports the Tehama County Landfill, there is work residents can do now to prepare for the changes needed to reduce organic waste sent to landfills.
Much of the organic waste dumped in landfills produces methane gas.
Methane is a very potent greenhouse gas; however, it can be used in the same way that natural gas and propane can be used. Methane can power generators to produce electricity and it can be used to power vehicles, including the trucks that pick up your trash and recycling.
By redirecting organic waste to specialized plants called anaerobic digesters, they can capture the methane before it gets out in the environment and put it to a much better use.
Alternatively, organic waste can be composted to produce nutrient-rich soil amendments for gardens, orchards, and, when used in grazing land, can even sequester/remove carbon from the environment.
In addition, there are many benefits to using compost in home gardens, including moisture retention, disease resistance, and it helps build a healthy soil ecosystem.
To learn about more ways to keep organic material out of the landfill, please contact the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103, email tehamacountyrecycles@cotehama.ca.us, or visit www.tehamacountylandfill.com.