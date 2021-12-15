With case rates increasing 47 percent since Thanksgiving, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring universal masking to increase protection to individuals, families, and communities during the holidays.
Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by almost half, and hospitalizations have increased by 14 percent, reported CDPH.
In response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations, and to slow the spread of both Delta and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, CDPH has issued updated guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
As of Dec. 15, CDPH will require masks be worn in all indoor public settings irrespective of vaccine status through January 15, 2022, at which point state officials will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic.
Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega events, like concerts and sporting events. Prior to attending an event, attendees will now require either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.
CDPH also issued a new travel advisory effective immediately to recommend that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.
For more details go online to https://www.cdph.ca.gov/.