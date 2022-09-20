The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) general deer season opened in many parts of the state Saturday, Sept. 17. Deer season is already underway in California’s A and B4 zones along the coast.
The majority of California’s general deer hunting zones – B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, D6 and D7 – opened Sept. 17, along with premium hunting zones C1, C2, C3, C4, X9a, X9b and X12 in portions of Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Mono and Inyo counties and surrounding areas.
Several other general deer hunting zones – D3, D4, D5, D8, D9 and D10 – open the following week, on Saturday, Sept. 24, as does premium hunting zones X8 and X10 in portions of Alpine and Tulare counties and surrounding areas.
To improve the accuracy of deer population estimates and monitoring, CDFW is transitioning to updated approaches that employ recent innovations in population modeling. These models allow scientists to combine data from a variety of sources to generate estimates of population processes.
Over the last few years, CDFW has employed numerous methods for collecting the data for each of the parameters needed to fit its models. One of the primary methods is to walk along transects, pick up deer scat, send samples to a lab to sequence the DNA for identifying individual deer, and then estimate total population size based on the frequency that collectors re-encounter scat from the same individual over space and time.
The data are currently being analyzed, but initial results suggest that deer density varies across the state with an average of approximately 10 deer per square mile in the Sierra Nevada to an average of approximately 50 deer per square mile in Marin County and other areas along the coast.
Based on reported harvest records and other sources of harvest information, it is estimated that in 2021, California hunters harvested 31,986 deer with an overall hunter success rate of 18.3 percent. The overall hunter success rate does not include any measure of hunting effort.
Hunters are reminded that deer tag reporting is mandatory – even for hunters who are unsuccessful or those who did not have a chance to hunt at all. CDFW has produced a video on how to properly complete, attach and report your deer tag.
As a friendly reminder, California has phased out the sell of nonlead ammunition for hunting. Nonlead ammunition is required for all wildlife harvest with a firearm.
CDFW also encourages hunters to participate in the state’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program. Stop by a CWD sampling station after harvesting deer or elk in California to have samples taken for testing or ask your local meat processor or taxidermist if they are participating in the program. While CWD doesn’t exist in California, robust surveillance allows for early detection and better options if it is detected. Please help to protect California’s deer and elk populations and hunting opportunities.
Hunters are advised to visit CDFW’s emergency closures webpage for information and resources before heading to their favorite hunting spots.
A list of CWD sampling stations can also be found on the CDFW website.