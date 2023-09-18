The California Department of Fish and Wildlife regularly answers questions submitted by residents and outdoor enthusiasts. Following are submitted questions and CDFW’s answers.
CDFW K9 training
Q: Do fish and wildlife canines receive different training than traditional law enforcement canine officers?
A: California Peace Officer Standards of Training establishes direction for training and certification guidelines for all of California’s police canines. CDFW’s canines meet and exceed those guidelines. CDFW canines perform traditional law enforcement in canine roles but are also excellent at tracking, locating people that are fleeing from the police, individuals who are lost or missing or helping locate persons of interest. In addition to tracking skills, department canines are trained in traditional odor detections such as narcotics. CDFW canine teams are also trained to locate firearms, ammunition and, depending on their assignment, a long list of odors created from various fish and wildlife. CDFW has canine teams across the state targeting species of concern or species that are hidden to avoid detection such as abalone, ivory, lobster, bear, sturgeon, deer, squirrel, invasive quagga mussel and many more. CDFW canines have also been deployed in warehouses, vehicles, recreational and commercial fishing boats, and open areas to locate specific species of fish and wildlife.
Pole fishing
Q: I was wondering if you need a fishing license if you use a piece of bamboo as a pole with a piece of string tied to the end? There’s no reel involved, just a piece of string and a piece of bamboo.
A: Yes, you’ll need a fishing license. A license is generally required when taking or attempting to take fish in California, using any method, whether a bamboo pole, PVC piping or even a stick. CDFW’s annual sportfishing licenses are now active for a full 365 days from the date of purchase. CDFW also offers one-day and two-day fishing licenses. All licenses can be purchased on CDFW’s online sales site.
Purpose of necropsy
Q: What determines when or why CDFW performs a necropsy?
A: CDFW routinely conducts statewide mortality and disease investigations on fish and wildlife. One of the first steps when conducting mortality investigations is a necropsy, which is a thorough examination of animal remains, similar to an autopsy. The purpose of the necropsy is to determine why an animal may have died and it can inform scientists about health threats to wildlife populations due to diseases, toxins, injuries or other conditions. The reason an animal may have died could have larger effects on the entire population and could prevent recovery efforts for threatened and endangered species. Understanding threats to wildlife health is also important for monitoring domestic animal and human health, as some diseases or health risks can be transmitted among species (e.g., rabies, plague).
Necropsies can also help provide information on common causes of death and background mortality rates, which are useful for detecting unusual mortality events that may be attributed to disease epidemics or the emergence of new diseases and their geographic spread (e.g., West Nile Virus, White Nose Syndrome, and SARS-Cov-2).
CDFW wildlife officers may also request a necropsy to assist with a law enforcement investigation. For example, a necropsy can determine if an animal died naturally, or was instead shot or poisoned.
Finally, the necropsy of a dead animal during a disease outbreak or toxic event can save the life of a sick animal by guiding important treatment decisions.