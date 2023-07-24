California Bountiful Foundation, the nonprofit research organization of California Farm Bureau, has awarded a $520,000 grant to support cattle grazing research being conducted by California Polytechnic State University, Humboldt.
Grant funds were provided to California Bountiful Foundation by the California Department of Transportation as part of an agreement settling litigation involving the Willits Bypass project on U.S. Highway 101.
The study, led by Dr. Justin Luong, a Humboldt professor of rangeland resource science, aims to determine if wetlands benefit from grazing activities. It will also evaluate their impacts and determine a set of best management practices for grazing on wetlands.
As a collaborative effort, the study includes partnerships with the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District and the Mendocino County Farm Bureau.
“Mendocino County Farm Bureau’s position is that managed grazing can be compatible with wetlands,” said Devon Boer, the Farm Bureau’s executive director. “We are hopeful that this research will refute the belief that livestock cannot be part of an ecological solution.”
Caltrans Branch Chief Jeff Swindle said Caltrans is pleased to be involved in the research and study, adding, “This research on wetlands possibly benefitting from grazing activities can have impacts on future management practices.”
Dr. Amrith Gunasekara, director of Science and Research at California Bountiful Foundation, explained that comprehensive study and research to see firsthand what the benefits of grazing might have on specific lands has not be conducted at any recent time.
“This study is led by a fantastic team of research scientist and supported with critical partnerships,” she added.
According to Luong, his research team is excited to combine field vegetation surveys and aerial imagery in collaboration with local and regional stakeholders to quantify the benefit and multi-use utility of rangeland management for biologically diverse wetland ecosystem plant communities and ecosystem services.
More information on this study can be found on the California Bountiful Foundation webpage cfbf.com/california-bountiful-foundation/research-studies.
The California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 29,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of 5.3 million Farm Bureau members.