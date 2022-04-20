All but one of the state's 22 state fish hatcheries have reopened to the public, announced the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The facilities have been closed to visitors for nearly two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, although hatchery operations and stocking efforts continued without significant interruption.
The public is welcome to visit all outdoor areas its fish hatcheries, including raceways and picnic spots, with the exception of the Kern River Hatchery, which remains temporarily closed for upgrades.
Hatcheries offer numerous activities including fish feeding, nature walks and educational kiosks.
“A visit to a fish hatchery is a fun-filled outing for both kids and adults – and it’s free, which is a difficult opportunity to find in today’s world,” said Ken Kundargi, CDFW’s Hatchery Program manager. “The staff are excited to welcome the public back. The atmosphere at our hatcheries has just not been the same without visitors. Please come see us soon!”
For many California residents, it’s less than an hour drive to the nearest fish hatchery or a short detour to stop and take a break on a longer trip. Information about specific hatcheries, including locations, hours, directions and safety guidelines can be found on the CDFW website
In the Upper Sacramento Valley, DFW hatcheries are the Darrah Springs Trout Hatchery and Feather River Fish Hatchery.
Please note that indoor areas at all hatchery facilities, including visitors’ centers, will remain closed at this time. Also, some outdoor areas at hatcheries may still have public safety restrictions in place due to facility improvement projects that are in progress