Two projects in Corning and one Tehama County have been included in the California Transportation Commissions allocation of $3 billion to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state.
The West Street School Connectivity and Olive View School Connectivity projects are in Corning, and the South Avenue Safety Roundabout is the Tehama County project.
In an effort to improve safety for students attending West Street Elementary School, that project will create new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, crosswalks and bike lanes to close gaps in the existing sidewalks adjacent to the school, including the streets of Marin, Hoag, South and Solano.
The same is true to the Olive View Elementary School project, with the streets of Pear, Almond and Fig to see improvements.
With a goal to improve the flow of traffic and safety, the South Avenue Roundabout project is located at the intersection of South Avenue and Highway 99E in Vina.
“The CTC’s decision to invest in our state highways while protecting city and county infrastructure will help make California’s roadways safer and more resilient one shovel, one project and one community at a time,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.
Caltrans oversees funds that are available to more than 600 cities, counties, and regional agencies for the purpose of improving their transportation infrastructure and services. Funding from new programs that were created by the law includes $45 million to build community resilience in the face of extreme weather and natural disasters and $63 million to help develop carbon reduction strategies that address the climate crisis.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in annual transportation funding annually that is split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.
For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.