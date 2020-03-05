For months the staff at City Hall in Corning worked on an application for a state grant to fund a new community recreation center and plaza at the block of Solano and Fourth streets. City Manager Kristina Miller announced on Feb. 26 that the city’s application was not selected as a recipient of the grant funding.
The application was for $8.5 million Prop. 68 grant funds through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.
The minimum amount funded through the competitive grant was $200,000 with a maximum of up to $8.5 million.
With the City’s Recreation Program being very successful and continuing to grow, the City was very hopeful to receive the grant funds to develop a center to facilitate the program’s many classes and activities.
“I look forward to getting feedback from the state concerning our application so we can create a more competitive application for such funding in the future,” Miller said.
Redding was the only jurisdiction in the North State to receive this round of Prop. 68 grant funding, she added.
In 2008 the city applied for and was funded under a similar grant program to build the Corning Community Skate Park and Lennox Field.