District 1 California High School Rodeo Association’s sixth rodeo of the season took place at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on March 31-April 2. District 1 represents the counties of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity.
Dozens of teen cowboys and cowgirls competed in the rodeo which featured 12 different events.
The next scheduled District 1 rodeo will be the District Finals on April 28-30 in Etna.
Results are as follows:
BARREL RACING 43 entered - 1st Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg 28.722; 2nd Elthia Gomes, Etna 28.745; 3rd Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 28.796; 4th Makenna Baker, Chico 29.025; 5th Alexis Molina, Gerber 29.064.
BREAKAWAY ROPING 26 entered - 1st Aidyn Hoy, Anderson; 2nd Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 3rd Dilyn Dicharry, Butte City 7.55; 4th Danica Wagner, Los Molinos 8.02.
POLE BENDING 38 entered - 1st Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 2nd Paden Cash, Eagle Point, Ore., 43.868; 3rd Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg 44.423; 4th Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 44.875.
GOAT TYING 30 entered - 1st Claire Boles, Orland 17.88; 2nd Baylee Ladner, Oregon 18.29; 3rd Sydney Oilar, Millville 21.11; 4th Canyon Darger, Ukiah 21.63; 5th Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos 22.24
GIRLS CUTTING 11 entered - 1st Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 146; 2nd Canyon Darger, Ukiah 143; 3rd Jocelyn Adams, Redding 136; 4th Jayda Staley, Cottonwood 135; 5th Maia Mayer, Los Molinos 134; 6th/7th Devin Kerr, Red Bluff and Claire Boles, Orland 133.
BOYS CUTTING 5 entered - 1st Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 144; 2nd Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 139; 3rd Hayden Boles, Orland; 4th Carson Pray, Red Bluff 135; 5th Blake Earley, Oroville 128.
BAREBACK RIDING 1 entered - 1st Quentin Personeni, Oroville 63 on one ride.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING 1 entered - 1st Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 67 on one.
BULL RIDING 1 entered - 1st Cooper Bonham, Red Bluff 70 on one.
STEER WRESTLING 6 entered - 1st James Johnson, Etna 31.13; 2nd Cody Cash, Montague 7.66 on one; 3rd Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 8.39 on one; 4th Karl Johnson, Etna 8.94 on one; 5th Ilan Davis, Orland 9.21 on one; 6th Hayden Boles, Orland 15.25 on one.
TIE DOWN ROPING 14 entered - 1st Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 28.53; 2nd Hayden Boles, Orland 30.78; 3rd Blake Myers, Fall River Mills 32.57; 4th Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 37.34; 5th Tucker Kampmann, Orland 37.93; 6th Trace Conard, Corning 40.89.
TEAM ROPING 18 teams entered - 1st Danica Wagner, Los Molinos/Tucker Kampmann, Orland 19.75; 2nd Makenna Baker, Chico/Wyatt Stokes, Orland 21.41; 3rd Elthia Gomes, Etna/Quentin Personeni, Oroville 31.88; 4th Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos/Zane Coleman, Ferndale 33.91; 5th Jace Kelley, Upper Lake/Logan Darst, Red Bluff 35.00; 6th Jasper Frost, Browns Valley/Blake Myers, Fall River Mills 37.41; 7th Hayden Boles, Orland/Ilan Davis, Orland 37.96