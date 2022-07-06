Back by popular demand, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Nature Bowl 2022-Family Challenge is underway and ready for Californians to enjoy.
CDFW’s North Central Region initiated this statewide, family-friendly competition during the COVID-19 pandemic as a delightful and educational way for families to explore nature close to home – in their backyards, neighborhoods and local wild areas – while having some outside fun and working together to complete some nature-related activities.
Last year, families from across the state participated in the challenge. This year, CDFW hopes even more families will do so.
The 2022 challenge includes two scavenger hunts: one provided by CDFW and the other to be created by participating families. There is also an extra credit element of cataloging found items – just like a scientist.
The challenge is open to all California families with the deadline to enter on Aug. 31.
Nature Bowl is an annual, science-based educational program for third through sixth graders. Through games, problems, puzzles, and exploration, students gain ecological knowledge and conservation literacy. Teamwork and creativity are encouraged as students rotate through stations in a friendly, educational competition.
Natural Bowl curriculum is based on the California Education and the Environment Initiative in conjunction with the Next Generation Science Standards. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife develops the curriculum and works with partners to hold Nature Bowl events.
To sign up and receive the Nature Bowl 2022: Family Challenge packet, please email genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.. The Family Challenge packet, along with additional information, is available at CDFW’s Nature Bowl webpage.