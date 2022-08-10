Caltrans District 2 and Knife River Construction are preparing to begin work on the Dales Corner Overlay Project on State Route 36 in Tehama County. Construction activities are currently planned to start on Aug. 15.
The $1.6 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing and place a thin hot mix asphalt overlay on State Route 36 approximately 13 miles east of Red Bluff, from 0.7 mile east of Manton Road to 2.4 miles east of Paynes Creek Bridge. Also included in the project are shoulder backing operations, upgrading guardrail to meet current standards, and striping.
Motorists will encounter one-way traffic control with up to 15-minute delays, Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
Travelers are urged to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas, follow speed limit reductions in place, and allot extra time for delays.
The project is currently anticipated to be completed by the end of September.
Construction projects are subject to changes without prior notice.
To stay up to date on highway projects, information can be found on the District 2 webpage. The public can also call (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.