State's Jr. High Finals Rodeo this week in Red Bluff

The Junior High California State Finals Rodeo is taking place this week in Red Bluff at the Tehama District Fair Grounds.
Junior high rodeo is for grades 6, 7, and 8 with contestants from the nine districts competing May 12-15. District 1 represents the counties of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity.
Competing this week for District 1 is Riata Roquemore, Jayda Staley, Makenna Baker, Alexandra Hundley, Jessie Wilson, Rainy Minton, Hannah Coleman, Canyon Darger, Devin Kerr, Wyatt Stokes, Ilan Davis, Addison Jones, Hailey Hutchings, Brady Hill, Caleb Merkley, Maci Cohn, Hayden Boles, Jhett Neer, AndiLane Anderson, Colton Reed, Brady Hill, Antonia Kanakis. Cooper Bonham, Hunter Maxwell, Carson Pray, Karl Johnson, Jackson Kampmann, Beau Rocha and Rhett Milne.
Competition includes bull riding, team roping, barrel racing, tie down roping, boys/girls breakaway roping, chute dogging, ribbon roping, .22 light rifle, pole bending, girls/boys goat tying, and saddle and bronc riding.
The Tehama District Fairgrounds are located at 650 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff. For more information call 530-527-5920.