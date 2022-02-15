He's back! Ken Ahl, the Corning man critically injured when struck by a vehicle in September, is once again strolling through town with his trusty black German Shepherd, Fred.
Ahl, 58, was a well known character in town who was seen daily walking down Solano Street with Fred always by his side.
That was until the day he was crossing Solano Street near SavMor market and was hit by a westbound Mercedes driven by a 19-year-old Corning girl.
“I will never forget that day,” Ahl said. “The last thing I remember was seeing the hood of the car before it hit me.”
Suffering internal injuries and numerous broken bones on the right side of his body, Ahl was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico were he underwent several surgeries and other treatments until he was discharged Dec. 31.
Ten-year-old Fred, who had minor injuries, was cared for by Ahl's brother, Mike, over the four month period.
“Before the accident, me and Fred walked a couple hours a day, but now it's only about a half hour to 40 minutes,” Ahl said.
Still recovering from his injuries, Ahl is taking things slowly, but said he looks forward to getting out and about more and more.
“Fred loves our walks and it is good for me too,” he added. “But even our short walks wipe me out.”
Ahl, who suffers from diabetes, lost his right leg to the disease and wears a prosthetic limb below his right knee. It was that side of his body that was struck by the car.
“My prosthetic is giving me some problems and I lost my left shoe in the accident. I have to wear specially made shoes and I still haven't been able to get that shoe replaced,” he explained.
But these things are not nearly as important to Ahl as being back with his four-legged companion.
“My brother said when he first went to pick Fred up at the accident, my dog wouldn't get in the car. It took him two hours before Fred would leave the site,” Ahl said. “Then when Mike got him home, Fred wouldn't eat for four days because he was so traumatized.”
Their reunion was memorable.
“We had never been separated before, and when I got home Fred was so happy, he didn't jump on me because he has been taught to not jump, but he wouldn't leave my side, always touching me, for days. He was glued to me,” Ahl said.
He added, it has been wonderful to be back strolling through town and to be able to see the people and places he missed.
“There are things you just don't want to take for granted, like a good dog and good health,” Ahl said.