Stolen vehicle recovered in Corning bust

Corning police made a stolen vehicle arrest on Dec. 10 following a hit by the department’s License Plate Reader program.
According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen from Jose Alvarado Morquecho of Corning on Aug. 6.
Officers said they located the stolen vehicle near the QuikClean Laundromat at 1935 Solano St., in Corning around 2:20 p.m., and conducted a felony vehicle stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Orville Gerald Douglas, 50, of Oroville was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail.
A female passenger in the vehicle, Yvonne Renae Desa, 38, of Oroville was allegedly found to be in possession of 10.7 grams of methamphetamine. She was cited for possession of a controlled substance and released.
The vehicle was released to its registered owner.