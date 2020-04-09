A store in Red Bluff, Amazing Finds, is accused of price gouging M3 N95 facial masks in relation to the coronavirus outbreak, reports the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said his officer received a tip from the public that Amazing Finds, 616 Cedar St., Red Bluff, had significantly increased the price of M3 N95 masks after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The M3 N95 masks have been identified as potentially helpful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and there is currently a shortage in the United States, Rogers explained.
An investigation led his office’s investigators to serve a search warrant at Amazing Finds on March 31, at which time around 1,000 masks were seized, along with business records showing the masks had originally been priced around the nationwide average prior to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Declaration of a State Emergency, reports the D.A.’s office.
Following the declaration, the price on the masks allegedly increased around 400 percent.
The investigation is on-going and anyone who has purchased 3M N95 masks in the last six months from Amazing Finds, either in person or online, is asked to contact Investigator Supervisor Kevin Hale at the D.A. Bureau of Investigation (530) 529-3590.
California law generally prohibits businesses from increasing the price of goods more than 10 percent during a declared state of emergency.
Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the D.A.’s office could not be reached to learn if any arrests are pending in connection to the investigation.