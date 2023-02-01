Historic storms in January that caused flood and wind damage resulted in Corning’s City Council to ratify a local state of emergency proclamation on Jan. 24.
“A state of emergency can be declared when the conditions are that of ‘disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property…” City Attorney Collin Bogener said. “This will enable the city to acquire vital supplies, equipment and other such property as necessary to respond to the situation without the necessity of going through some of the more time-consuming legal requirements, such as competitive bidding.”
Some of the damage noted by Miller includes obstructed the water flow at the Highway 99W bridge over Burch Creek and damaged sewer pipe attached under the bridge caused by debris carried by excessive rainfall and flooding.
“This requires immediate work by the public works department to clear out all debris and repair the sewer line,” City Manager Kristina Miller said.
If the repairs are not made quickly, the conditions located under and around the bridge will worsen costing the city significantly more, in the area of $500,000, to remedy.
The proclamation will make it possible for the city to perform emergency work in a streambed without going through all of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife requirements.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days, unless extended beyond that point or terminated by the city council.
Mayor Robert Snow serves as the city’s director of emergency services for the purpose of receipt, processing and coordination of all inquiries and requirements necessary to obtain available state and federal assistance, however, he can designate someone, such as the city manager as an authorized representative in his place.