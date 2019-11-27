This week’s storms are expected to bring high winds and snow to as low as 500 feet or lower in some regions with the potentially to cause power outages throughout Northern California, according Pacific Gas and Electric Company which has been instituting public safety power outages over the past two months due to weather conditions.
The stormy weather is expected to continue on-and-off for the next week with the possibility of storms ranging from 20 to 100 percent.
The utilities company said it has a plan to restore power safely and as quickly as possible and encourages customers to have power outage plans in place and above all else, stay safe.
Utilities authorities advise residents to always treat downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous. “Keep yourself and others away from them. Be aware that some trees may be weak due to the drought and more vulnerable to falling in snowy, wet and windy weather. If you see damaged power lines or electrical equipment, call 911 immediately,” said the company.
For outage updates, visit www.pge.com/outage or call Pacific Gas and Electric’s Customer Outage line at 1-800-743-5002. Customers can also log in to their account at pge.com to receive proactive outage alerts through email, text or phone.
Power outage tips
- Have flashlights, radios and fresh batteries ready and know where to go for updates on storm conditions and power outages.
- If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup.
- Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.
- Secure outdoor furniture, lightweight yard structures and decorative lawn items that can be blown by high winds to prevent them from damaging overhead power lines and property.
- If you have a stand-by generator, make sure that it’s installed safely and inform PG&E to avoid risking damage to your property and endangering PG&E workers. Information on the safe installation of generators can be found on our website at www.pge.com/generator.
- Treat all low hanging and downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous. Keep yourself and others away from them. Be aware of trees, pools of water and other objects that may be in contact with power lines. If you see damaged power lines and electric equipment, call 911, and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
- During an outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades, holiday trees and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
- If your power goes out, unplug or turn off all electric appliances to avoid overloading circuits and fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
- If your vehicle comes in contact with a downed power line - stay inside. The safest place is in your car. The ground around your car may be energized; honk the horn, roll down your window and yell for help; warn others to stay away, anyone who touches the equipment or ground around the vehicle may be injured; use your mobile phone to call 911; fire department, police and PG&E workers will tell you when it is safe to get out of the vehicle.
Customers can see current info about outages, and also sign up to receive outage alerts at https://m.pge.com/#outages.