A fire in Red Bluff on Johnson Street destroyed three residences and threatened several more on Sunday, Aug. 21.
The Red Bluff Fire Department responded to the blaze around 4:45 p.m., along with mutual aid from CalFire and Tehama County Fire departments.
Firefighters reported encountering extreme conditions in fighting the fire and were confronted with spot fires throughout the area as they worked to save other structures in the 500 block area of Johnson Street. A few other structures in the area sustained minor to moderate damage from the blaze.
The incident was contained around 8:30 p.m., with firefighters remaining onsite until around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Buchmeyer said the incident is under investigation, but is has been determined the cause is human caused and a person of interest has been identified and interviewed.
The American Red Cross is assisting residents whose homes were destroyed in the fire.