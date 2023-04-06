Tehama County youths in grades kindergarten through 12th are invited to enter the Student Art Contest sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council.
The theme, Castles and Kingdoms, is about realistic life or fantasy stories of old times when Camelot and King Arthur ruled the realm, said the arts council.
Artwork must be original and created by the student based on the theme.
Submitted art can be no larger than nine inches by 12 inches and no thicker than a quarter inch. Contest rules and entry forms can be seen and printed from the Arts Council's website at www.tehamaarts.org.
Entry forms with original art are due at the Tehama County Arts Gallery, 724 Main St., Red Bluff, on any of the following dates/times: Thursday, April 20, 4-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, 1-5 p.m.
Submitted art will be judged by members of the Red Bluff Art Association in the four divisions of originality, creativity, interpretation of the theme and quality of work.
Winning artwork in each of four divisions will receive art supplies, and the “Best of Theme” award will be a cash prize.
The winning art will be displayed in the Tehama County Arts Council Gallery April 29-May 13.
A young artists reception will be held for the winners as they receive their awards at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 2. For additional information email tcacarts@gmail.com or call (530) Art-Joy1.