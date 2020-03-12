Students talk the dangers of flavored tobacco products

Sharing a very important message about the danger of flavored tobacco products, several Saturday Night Live club students from Corning High School attended the City Council meeting on Feb. 25, asking members of the council to consider a flavor tobacco ban and place it as an agenda item for a future meeting.
Holding a sign that read in part, “95 percent of smokers under 21 started with flavored tobacco products,” the youths took turns at the podium to express their concern about flavored tobacco and the community’s youth.
“The State of California defines any product that contains, is made of, or derived from tobacco or nicotine as a tobacco product. This includes e-cigarettes, vape juices and vaping devices,” said a student. “What do flavored tobacco products have to do with kids? These products are very enticing to youth and new users because not only do they taste good, they mask the harsh taste of tobacco making it easier to start a nicotine addiction.”
The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) reported in 2015 that 81 percent of youth aged 12-17 years who ever used tobacco started with a flavored products.
“We are concerned about youth using these products because we know that the human brain is still maturing during adolescence. This helps to explain why kids sometimes make decisions that are risky and can lead to safety or health concerns, including a nicotine addiction,” another student stated.
The students told the Council that nicotine is a known poison.
“We’ve known about the health risks of cigarettes and chew such as heart disease, diabetes, lung and mouth cancer but the health risks for vapes is still unfolding. The CDC reports that vaping is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults, and pregnant women,” one student explained.
Students talked about the amount of money the tobacco industry spends, $581 million each year, to market their products in California.
“JUUL, a vape product popular with teens, generated $7 billion in e-cigarette sales in California in 2018. Research shows that exposure to e-cigarette advertising is associated with higher odds of use among middle and high school students. This isn’t just someone else’s problem,” a student said.
In 2009, the federal Food and Drug Agency banned the sale of flavored cigarettes, except for menthols. Studies afterwards showed a decrease in youth use of cigarettes.
“Unfortunately, the tobacco industry started flavoring all other tobacco products, such as chew and cigarillos. And then of course the e-cigarette trend started,” a member of the club said. “So communities are stepping up to protect youth.”
Last year Michigan’s governor banned all flavored tobacco products after the state health department reported youth vaping a public health emergency.
“And there are many cities throughout California that are doing the same, the newest being Oroville which just last month got it passed. There are over 64 communities in California that have passed flavored tobacco bans. Banning flavored tobacco products is not a risky move,” said a student. “It is a necessity to save our youth.”
Members of the City Council directed City Manager Kristina Miller to have city staff study the matter and present the findings at a future meeting.