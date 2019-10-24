More than 270 third-grade students learned about the world of agriculture from Corning Union High School students at the school's ranch on Loleta Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 23.
During the 15th Annual Rodgers Ranch Ag Day, topics ranged from livestock to farm equipment, planting and welding, with a little wildlife in the form of owls and hawks thrown into the day of hands-on education.
Hosted by the high school's agriculture department, 50 students from freshmen to seniors took part in the opportunity to share their enthusiasm for all things ag. Helping with the endeavor were the ag department's teachers, Emily Dale, Bob Safford, Nolan Kee, Dave Tinker, and Chris Costa who spear-headed the event.
“This is a day for our students to teach third-grade students from seven school in the area about agriculture,” Costa said. “It takes at least two months of preparation to put this event together with students choosing a topic they like and are familiar with, then doing their research, putting their presentation together and then practicing their presentation, always keeping in mind they will be teaching children ages 7 to 9.”
It was a hands-on experience for the elementary-age students as they learn how to plant a flower, take care of horsed, sheep, pigs, goats, chickens and cattle. They also learned about the benefits of owls and hawks in keeping down pests on the farm.
“We really want to reach out to the youngsters to show them just how interesting and diverse agriculture can be. Part of that is introducing them to the FFA (Future Farmers of America) program,” Costa said.
One of the presentations, a definite hands-on, was letting each third-grader go out into the ranch's pumpkin patch to pick their very own pumpkin to take home.
Lessons over, the youngsters were served a barbecue lunch and then sent back to their schools.
Third-grader Sophia Turnes said her favorite part of the day was learning about the owls and hawks, while Bradon loved the welding presentation and Alexander liked planting flowers, and Brian really enjoyed the pigs and horses.
"The pigs cracked me up," he said.
Rodgers Ranch was endowed to Corning Union High School District by the Rodgers Family about 17 years ago, along with a financial trust to maintain and improve the ranch.