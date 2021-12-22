A report on the condition of the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall was heard by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and things aren't looking good for the old facility.
The county hired Nichols, Melbeurg and Rossetto (NMR) Architects and Engineers to conduct a feasibility study on the 88-year-old 9,000 square foot structure in September after the board received very public concerns about the hall's condition from residents of Corning.
There are much needed renovations that have been deferred for many years due to lack of available funding, said Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
However, there is no funding identified with the project.
“The sentimental value of the Hall is worth much more than the cost to repair it. It is a Corning icon,” said Supervisor Bob Williams. The Hall sits within his district. “I have been in contact with Congressman Doug LaMalfa who is trying to see if there are possible federal dollars for this project.”
Supervisors John Leach and Candy Carlson, both veterans, said they are doing the same.
“It looks like a lot of people are working towards the same goal,” Carlson said.
Most recently, the Corning community came together to raise $20,000 in donations for a new flag pole for the Hall. The pole has been purchased and will soon replace the old pole.
In its report NMR provided the results of a detailed building condition inspection with recommendations and cost estimates. In addition to the architect, the inspection team consisted of a structural engineer, an electrical engineer and a mechanical engineer.
NMR identified and prioritized the more urgent needs based on health and safety.
Under its high priority items, the report stated the top problem is the building's electrical power system, with an estimated repair cost of $245,960.
Second on the list was structural repairs at $87,564. Those repairs included installing new wood-bearing wall below existing joists with rotted ends; seal existing cracks in southern brick wall near foundation and in southern brick wall around window openings; and temporary shoring and repairs to existing roof truss if investigations shows signs of structural damage.
The last on the high priority list was the building's interior, with an estimated repair cost of $353,508. Amongst those repairs is removing and replacing existing wall finish on walls requiring new electrical wiring; existing wall finish at southwestern corner of mezzanine and at lobby near existing drinking fountain to look for possible dry rot/damage and make corrective repairs; and remove existing wall finish at southern walls and ceiling of small meeting rooms, evaluate damage and make corrective repairs.
NMR's vast list then goes on to medium priority repairs and low priority repairs.
The report states the cost of repairs, $6.4 million, which doesn't consider the cost of hazardous materials investigation and abatement – is considerable for a building of the Hall's age and condition.
NMR, in its analysis, suggests, that while “there is value to the community in the exterior appearance of the building that generations have grown up around,” the repairs required may out-weigh the benefits of maintaining the building.
“An alternative to remodeling the existing Veteran's Hall would be for the County to construct a new building,” NMR reported. They estimated the cost of a new building at a new site to be around $8.9 million.
Another alternative provided was to purchase an existing structure and remodel it as a new veteran's hall, otherwise referred to as a tenant improvement.
This last alternative is what NMR recommends.
“Based on these factors I would recommend looking for a tenant improvement location over remodeling the existing Veteran's Hall or constructing a new building. A tenant improvement is the best balance between up-front costs and projected lifespan of the building,” states the report.
In the end the apparent consensus of the Board at this time is to work towards repairing the existing structure instead of constructing a new building or moving into a different one.
“This is a historical structure,” Leach said. “It is well used and even though we are looking at some fantastic prices on repairs, it is important to the community.”