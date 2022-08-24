The Altacal Audubon Society is holding a local photo contest for photographers that live in Butte, Glenn or Tehama counties.
According to a release issued by the Altacal Audubon Society, all submitted photos must also be taken in the three-county area this year.
“Altacal wants to highlight the bird life of the North State, knowing that there are incredible photographers in our area,” read the release.
The photo contest will be broken down into three categories: bird portraits; birds in their habitat or landscapes; and birds and their food.
There will be prizes for the winner of each category, including $100 cash, an Altacal Audubon T-shirt, and the choice of a bird book from Altacal’s collection, according to the release.
“The top three of each category will be displayed in a traveling exhibition in October alongside eleven of the National Audubon Society’s 2022 Photo Contest Award winning photographs,” read the release.
Photos must be submitted by Sep. 10 to be considered.
For more information or to enter, visit https://www.altacal.org/photo-contest.