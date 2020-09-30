Succulent Frenzy

Succulents are all the rage. Plant nurseries have now joined with the big box stores and their shelves are overflowing with exotic succulents and cacti. They are forefront in all their displays. They have taken center stage. You can even find them in grocery stores and outside some pharmacies.
In my gardens I have used them mainly as ground covers. I love the yellows of ‘Angelina’ and ‘Goldmoss’ sedums which provide color contrast and interest among their neighboring garden buddies. They tolerate being overwatered to meet the needs of adjacent plants and are easy to maintain. I also have some echeveria I use as a border in dappled shade. Other than these exceptions, I admit that I have not been a fan.
Before you raise your eyebrows, listen to my reasons why they are not my first choice. I was given a pot of beautifully arranged succulents as a gift and loved it. I was told that they could winter without protection. Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case. While sedums and echeveria are winter hardy, these particular succulents were not. Since then I have found that I can simply over- winter tender varieties by bringing them into my garage and placing them beneath a window.
I have been to several friends’ gardens and have admired their landscape use of succulents and cacti. This has renewed my interest and inspired this article.
I decided to create a centerpiece of succulents for my patio table. In the center is a paddle plant (Kalanchoe tetraphylla). I mounded the dirt higher than the pot so that added water would extend beyond its roots for good drainage and staked the plant with wooden barbecue skewers since it was top heavy.
The paddle plant is a beautiful plant with lime colored leaves with a powdery whitish covering. As the leaves mature, they develop a light maroon edging. They can get rather large at1 to 2 feet tall and 2 to 3 foot wide. I love the large lobed leaves.
Next I added the black rose ( Aeonium ‘Zwartkop’). It really isn’t black but a deep maroon. One source describes it like a blooming firecracker as their leaves radiate from a green center. Just gorgeous.
You can see the Chenille plant (Echeveria pulvinate). It is a slightly deeper green than the centered paddle plant and has hairy leaves with a maroon border. Also the same heights as the others is a Chocolate soldier (Kalanchoe tomentosa). It is a fuzzy gray with brown edging which blends nicely with all the maroon.
I also used the ‘Goldmoss’ sedum and Haworth’s aeonium at the base of the pot with green glassy marbles to hold the soil in place.
I am enjoying my new centerpiece thus far. However, while all the plants are growing faster than I planned, the ‘Zwarkop’has not. I read when temperatures exceed 86 degrees, which indeed they did, they can go into dormancy. It still looks healthy so I am thinking this is the case. I admit that it was fun working with these new plants. Since I am a novice, I have a lot to learn especially about the individual plant growth habits. I encourage all of you out there that have not tried succulents to give them a chance just as I did. You might become a fan!
