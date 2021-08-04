Corning Union High School has been busy all summer with several projects in preparation for greeting students back on campus for the 2021-22 school year, and per state guidelines, staff and students will once again be wearing masks due to COVID-19.
School starts for Corning students on Aug. 12, at the high school and the elementary schools.
“This summer’s project consisted of demolishing 10 portable classrooms, building 11 new classrooms, and adding a new shade structure in a new quad area,” said Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent.
In addition to those projects, the district is planning to use the new quad area to help promote the rich history and traditions of Corning.
“Throughout the fall, a Historical Recognition Committee, made up of current and former staff along with community members, will identify ways for us to highlight stories from our past in order to inspire our students to achieve great things in the future,” Caylor said.
The construction projects were partially paid for with the voter-approved Measure K Bond funds.
“The initial budget for this phase of construction was $3,665,020. Bids for the site work and foundations came back approximately $240,000 higher than budgeted,” Caylor explained. “So, the total cost is currently projected at $3,911,130.” To cover project costs, they will completed using approximately $2 million of Measure K local bond funds, $400,000 in local developer fees, $550,000 from a state Career Technical Education Facility Grant, and approximately $1 million in one time federal COVID-19 money.”
Prior to the release of the one time federal money, the district had planned on using general fund dollars to complete the most recent phase of construction.
“With the use of the federal dollars, the district is able to avoid using general fund dollars, which can now be allocated elsewhere,” Caylor added.
Overall, the said the district is going into the new school year with a very healthy budget.
“Our budget is in extremely good condition,” Caylor said.
Due to the influx in funding, the district was also able to install a new bell/intercom system at Corning Union High School and Centennial High School this summer/fall.
“This system will be a vast improvement for the district in terms of its ability to communicate with students and staff, especially in case of an emergency,” Caylor added. “The total cost of this project is approximately $130,000 and will be paid for with one-time federal COVID-19 funding.”
As for the requirement that students and staff wear facial coverings, the district is following the California Department of Health COVID-19 guidance for school for the 2021-22 school year.
This guidance requires that all students wear a mask while indoors at school,” Caylor said.
The guidance also requires staff to wear masks while indoors with students, however, staff can go unmasked indoors if they are vaccinated and no students are present.
While the state’s mandate on masks is clear, the messaging on how to enforce this mandate has been very confusing., according to Caylor.
Originally, the state required that any student that refused to wear a mask be excluded from campus, in other words they would be sent home.
“Then, they changed their guidance to state that schools cannot exclude a student from campus for refusing to wear a mask,” Caylor said. “With that policy in place, the school district superintendents in Tehama County worked with public health officials to draft an 'Enforcement Plan' that will be used county-wide.”
This plan takes into account the local transmission rate of COVID-19 and allows schools to respond accordingly.
For example, while the county is in low or moderate transmission rates, schools will have signage and reminders for students informing them of the state mandate, but staff will not intervene in any way if students choose not to wear a mask.
As transmission rates increase, more concrete steps will be taken to work with parents and students on complying with the mask directive.
“To put it plainly, we are aiming to develop a system where we can do what makes sense for our students and staff at a local level, while not drawing unnecessary scrutiny from the state,” Caylor explained. “We are confident that, with our local public health officials assistance, we can implement the policy to allow students to return to in person instruction in the most normal way possible.”