“No, I will not resign,” said Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams during a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
His words came in response to a board agenda action item requesting his immediate resignation due to alleged offensive comments made during the July 19 meeting.
The request for resignation failed by a 3-2 vote – Williams, supervisors Dennis Garton and Bill Moule against, and Supervisor John Leach and Chairwoman Candy Carlson voting for the request.
However, a resolution censuring Williams for violation of Tehama County Personnel Rules for code of conduct and respectful workplace did pass, again on a 3-2 vote – Carlson, Leach and Moule in favor.
A third action on the item – immediate removal of Williams from all commissions, committees and councils as appointed by the board – failed when it received no second motion after being moved by Carlson.
The request for Williams’ resignation was placed on the agenda by Carlson in response to a pre-written statement Williams made during the board’s July 19 meeting. In the statement, he said, “See you next Tuesday,” to a group accusing him of nepotism. Carlson and several people from the community claimed that the statement was an offensive and inappropriate use of words – the phrase is often used to demean women.
“Additionally, this was quickly brought to the attention of the media and caused embarrassment to the county,” Carlson said.
Garton said he believed the issue is not a board of supervisors issue, but one that needs to be handled by the county’s human resources department for a “proper investigation by an outside source to get to the bottom of it.”
Moule agreed with Garton’s comment stating Williams’ actions require proper due process.
Moule also pointed out Carlson was provided fair and due process by the board when she was accused in the most recent Tehama County Grand Jury report of bullying county employees. The board voted to not censure her at that time.
“I believe Bob Williams deserves that same due process,” Moule added.
Leach pointed out the benefits from the amount of knowledge Williams has of the county, its finances and those in state and federal positions with whom he has close association.
“For that reason, I would like to keep him on his assigned committees and commissions,” he added.
Carlson said she feels Williams no longer represents the residents of the county due to his July 19 behavior and was joined during public comment in her sentiments by many residents who voiced their frustrations and offense to Williams’ statement.
After serving 16 years on the board, Williams’ bid for reelection in June’s primary was lost to his opponent, Matt Hansen. He has five months left to serve on the board.