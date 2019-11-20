In a 4-0 unanimous vote, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting approved the first reading of an ordinance and resolution that would put a measure on the March 3 state primary election ballot to create a one cent general sales tax increase for both the incorporated and unincorporated portions of the county. Supervisor Candy Carlson was not present to take part in the vote.
If the proposed sales tax increase is passed by voters it will add $7.9 million onto the county’s coffers, reported Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
He said the county is currently running a deficit budget gap of $2-4 million annually. The 2019-20 county budget was the first that the county has elected to dip into its reserve account to balance the budget.
During public comment, Kathy Nelson said she is against the proposed tax increase as it does “not specify any specific purposes for which the tax proceeds will be directed.”
Board Chairman Steve Chamblin said that four years ago when he was on the county budget ad hoc committee he predicted the county would be broke by this time.
“And here we are, we are now in deficit spending. The middle class continues to be taxed more and more,” he added. “This is an opportunity for the board to make a decision to put something on the ballot so each and every person who is a registered voter in Tehama County can choose if they want a tax that will be ate by each and every person who buys anything in the county and 100 percent of the tax stays in Tehama County.”
Supervisor Bob Williams by agreeing with Chamblin’s comments.
“Very well said,” he stated.
The ordinance and resolution was presented to the board by Tehama County Council Richard Stout.
“The deadline to set this measure on the March 3, 2020, election is Dec. 6, 2019,” he said.
With that deadline in mind, the ordinance and resolution will come before the board for a second reading and final vote on either the Nov. 26 or Dec. 3 agenda.
If placed on the ballot and passed by voters, the sales tax increase would become effective July 1, 2020.
Within recent years both Corning and Red Bluff voters have approved sales tax increases for within their communities.