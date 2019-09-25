“Residents and visitors alike know and value the contributions agriculture makes to Tehama County,” said Doni Rulofson
interim agricultural commissioner for Tehama County, during a presentation on the economic contributions of Tehama County agriculture based on 2017 totals. Rulofson made the presentation during Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting, making this the first presentation on the subject given by the county Department of Agriculture.
“Groves of walnuts, almonds, and olives stretch for miles. Livestock dot the hillsides and valleys. Bee hives buzz with activity and seasonal farmers’ markets nurture local food and community pride,” Rulofson went on to say. “Clearly, agriculture plays a vital role in sustaining a healthy local economy.”
However, what’s not so clear is the true size of that role, she added.
“How much money does agriculture pump into the local economy? How many jobs does agriculture support? In other words, just how important is agriculture as a driver of Tehama County’s economic health,” Rulofson asked.
The presentation and report takes an important step beyond the county’s Annual Crop Report the ag department publishes each year.
“Instead of stopping at crop production values and acreage, it quantifies agriculture’s total economic contribution through food production, local food processing, employment, and economic multiplier effects.
In short, the report documents agriculture’s broader role in sustaining a thriving local economy,” Rulofson said.
She reported for 2017, agriculture contributed a total of $679.1 million to the county economy.
“This far exceeds the $381.7 million figure from our 2017 Annual Crop Report. Agriculture also supported 4,190 direct employees, or nearly one out of every six jobs in the county (16.5 percent). Adding multiplier effects brought total employment to 4,410 jobs,” she added. “With an economic diversification index of 0.58, agriculture also provided a stabilizing force to the county economy.”
Rulofson told county supervisors agriculture has a long tradition in Tehama County.
“For more than a century, it has been a pillar of our economy and culture. With this report, we renew our commitment to sustaining that tradition well into the future,” she said.