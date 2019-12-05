As Tehama County continues to address its homeless population and how to best use a $3 million Community Development Block Grant to create a service center for the homeless, the Tehama County Housing and Homeless Stakeholder Collaborative is asking residents to take part in a survey on homelessness with the help of the United Way of Northern California.
In October the county and collaborative was awarded the grant to develop a one-stop center that would provide the essentials for the homeless, such as housing, food, health services, job training, and more. The grant is specifically for developing, but not running the center.
A $855,000 California Emergency Solutions and Housing grant, secured by the Tehama County Continuum of Care, will be used to run the center over a five-year time span.
Two sites have been considered for the center - a 10,000-square-foot building at 1445 Vista Way, near the Red Bluff Airport, which currently
offers mental health services, showers and other basic help to the homeless; a second site is the former Tehama County Courthouse Annex purchased by the county from the state for $1.25 million.
The purpose of the survey is to better understand how people who live or work in Tehama County are impacted by homelessness and how much they know about the homeless population in the county.
There are three different ways that individuals can take the survey:
1. Go to HTTPS://WWW.SURVEYMONKEY.COM/ and complete the survey on-line.
2. Text TCSURVEY to 898-211 and complete the survey from a smart phone.
3. Complete hard copies of the survey at the Chamber of Commerce until Dec. 9 where a representative of the Stakeholder Collaborative will pick them up.
Both sites have been the topic of great debate within the county, with each having its own pros and cons.
The two sites will go before the Board of Supervisors at 1:30 p.m. during its Tuesday, Dec. 17 meeting at the Administrative Building in Red Bluff.