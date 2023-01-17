A man was arrested in Red Bluf for allegedly starting fire to a line on a 1,000 gallon propane tank located in the jail parking lot on Jan. 6.
Jose Zintzun Garcia, 64, a transient who often frequents Corning was located near the Red Bluff Post Office by California Highway Patrol officers where he was reportedly attempting to set fire to a propane tank located near the post office – this was after he had allegedly tried to blow up the tank at the jail.
Jail staff discovered the propane tank fire around 8:20 p.m.
During the investigation it was discovered the propane line on the tank had been intentionally damaged causing a leak that was set on fire. The Red Bluff Fire Department was able to safely extinguish the fire before the tank ignited.
A review of jail surveillance by the sheriff’s staff showed Garcia walked up to the tank and caused the fire before running away from the area, reported the sheriff’s office.
It was during a search of the area that Garcia was located at the post office.
Garcia was arrested without incident and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $265,000 bail and suspicion of felony arson and vandalism.