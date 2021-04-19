A Gerber resident was stabbed in the upper chest during an alleged ongoing dispute with man who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Personnel from the El Camino Water District, 8415 Highway 99W, called 911 around 9:12 a.m., Monday, April 19 to report there was a man in front of the office who had been either shot or stabbed.
Tehama County sheriff's deputies arrived and located 47-year-old George Lopez on the ground suffering a stab wound to his upper chest, reported the sheriff's office.
First responders and others provided first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Lopez was then transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital for treatment. He is listed in serious, but stable condition.
Lopez and witnesses were able to give deputies a name of the suspect and description of the vehicle he was driving, according to the sheriff's office.
A California Highway Patrol officer was able to locate the vehicle and suspect, Matthew Vaughn Perry Williams, 35, on Windmill Street in Proberta.
Following an interview, Williams was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attempted murder.
The sheriff's office said Williams claims he went to speak to Lopez regarding an ongoing dispute, when Lopez allegedly attacked him and the stabbing was in self-defense.