Suspect arrested in Red Bluff attempted murder shootings

A suspect has been arrested in the two attempted murder shootings at Antelope Homewood Mobile Home Park on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff on Jan. 23 and 26
The Tehama Major Crimes Unit took Jerry Julian Anaya, 29, of Red Bluff into custody and booked him into the Tehama County Jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of two counts attempted murder and prohibited person in possession of ammunition. Bail was set at $1,015,000.
The first shooting occurred when Luis Mercado Montalvo, 22, of Orland, who was parked in front of the mobile home park, was approached around 11:30 p.m. by a man armed with a firearm, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department.
Montalvo told detectives the armed man fired multiple rounds at him, one round striking him in the left leg. He drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his left leg and later discharged, the sheriff's office said.
The second shooting took place at the mobile home park around 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Dana Brown, 38, of Red Bluff suffered a gunshot wound to his head, reported the sheriff's office. He was transported to an area hospital and listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
Witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed shortly after the second shooting.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding these incidents call the Tehama Major Crimes Unit at (530) 527-4012 or Detective Dustin Maria at (530) 736-8082.