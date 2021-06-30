A Hayward man who reportedly stole beer from the 7-Eleven store on Solano Street in Corning was later caught with a stolen vehicle following a foot chase east of town.
“A couple of attentive residents of our community, a local business that uses social media platforms to advertise criminal activity, a farmer that keeps his field plowed, California Highway Patrol, and Corning Police Officers (including one who never forgot how to be a linebacker), all contributed in bringing Luis Alberto Castaneda, 30-years-old of Hayward, into custody on numerous charges,” said the Corning Police Department on its Facebook page.
According to Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, after Castaneda allegedly stole the beer, the store's owner posted pictures of the suspect on social media the morning of Monday, June 28.
Around 7:30 a.m., the police department received information that a resident on Hall Road saw a vehicle crashed near an orchard near that location.
Fears said the resident saw a man near the vehicle and when he approached the man took off running into a creekbed.
California Highway Patrol and Corning police arrived but could not locate the man. A CHP check on the vehicle showed it as stolen out of Hayward.
A little later, another resident saw a suspicious person walking in an orchard on Million Road and reported the incident to Corning police.
When police arrived Castaneda was located walking in a plowed field where he again tried to flee but was soon caught by Corning Police Officer Tyler Knight.
Castaneda was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of known stolen property, vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools and unauthorized possession of prescription controlled substance.