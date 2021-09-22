The Tehama County Superior Court sentenced Mohammad Khersawi, 53, of Lathrop to six years in state prison on charges of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury.
Khersawi was under the influence of alcohol while driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder 100 mph north on Interstate 5 near Tehama Avenue on Dec. 2, 2020, when he slammed into the rear of a 2009 Subaru Forrester driven by Ea Douangaphay, 40, of Weed around 11:40 p.m.
The impact caused the Subaru to go off the roadway and overturn before catching fire.
Buakhay Douangaphay, 64, of Weed was ejected from the Subaru and killed.
The driver of the Subaru and a 5-year-old passenger, Ting Leutmixay of Weed, both sustained major injuries.
Khesrawi, who suffered minor injuries, reportedly tested a blood alcohol content of .15 percent at the time of the crash, twice the legal limit, said the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested by a CHP officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail.
Additional recent prison sentences:
- Travis William Page, 30, of Red Bluff was sentenced to six years in state prison convicted of felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Tehama County Sheriff's Department arrest.
Page was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 22 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $400,000 bail and suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, gross negligent discharge of firearm, kidnapping, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, special allegation-personal use of firearm and unlawful firearm activity.
A convicted felon with a previous strike, Page was in possession of two firearms, pointing one at a home and firing several rounds before entering the home while claiming to look for his son.
- Anthony Brian Torres, 32, of Red Bluff was sentenced to three years in state prison convicted of felony arson of property of another.
He was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson. He had set up a transient camp in a business entryway where he dumped garbage and set it on fire.
- Elijah Frank Cunningham, 18, of Red Bluff was sentenced to three years in state prison convicted of lewd act upon a child under age 14 years.
Cunningham was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 on Southridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 and sodomy with person under 18 for having sex with a 13-year-old victim.
- Anthony Edwards Gniech, 24, of Red Bluff was sentenced to three years in state prison convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon.
He was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 2 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary. Gniech threw a wooden plank at a woman, missing her head by inches, then pushed the woman before being stopped in the assault.
- Jessica Nicole Morrison, 37, of Corning was sentenced to three years in local prison convicted of possession of a controlled substance, bringing illegal substance or alcohol into jail, possession of a controlled substance with special allegation and possession of controlled substance with a prior.
While on mandatory supervision for prior offenses, Morrison was found to be in possession of 19.89 grams of heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a scale and drug paraphernalia. During a search of her person and residence, she attempted to dispose of illegal drugs into the toilet.
- Richard Gutierrez, III, 41,of Red Bluff was sentenced to two years in state prison convicted of first degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.
He was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 3 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on after striking a woman in the face with an empty beer bottle, causing swelling and redness, he then grabbed her by the throat before fleeing the residence. In another incident Gutierrez entered a residence without consent with the intent to commit a felony.
- Adam Daniel Adrian, 31, of Salem, Ore., was sentenced to 16 months in state prison convicted of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's vehicle while driving recklessly.
On May 21 he fled from a traffic stop onto Interstate 5 nearly causing a collision. With the California Highway Patrol officer in pursuit, Adrian drove at very high speeds for several miles before he crashed his vehicle. He then attempted to run away and when caught, Adrian fought with the officers attempted to take him into custody.