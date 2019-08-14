Corning resident, Derek James Gullotto, was arrested on suspicion of burglary for stealing $1,000 worth of tools from a vehicle near Hickory Street.
Corning police were investigating the burglary, which occurred on Aug. 9, when they conducted a probation search on Gullotto, 36, at this home on the 800 block of Hickory Street around 7 p.m..
During the search, police said they located the stolen tools, along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Gullotto was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges. Bail was set at $71,000.
Three other people at the residence were also arrested, including Christopher Carl Martin, 34, on misdemeanor charges.