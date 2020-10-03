A Sacramento man on parole was arrested by Corning police Friday after allegedly traveling 100 mph on Interstate 5 and dumping a handgun along the way
Police made a traffic stop on Marco Mendoza, 20, around 1:11 a.m., for driving at an excessive speed north bound on the freeway near Gallagher Avenue.
Mendoza reportedly stopped his vehicle, but then accelerated into the freeway's rest area north of Corning, said police.
During a search of the vehicle officers located an empty cloth pouch resembling a holster. Mendoza was cited for a traffic violation and allowed to the leave the rest area, reported the police department.
Officers, suspecting Mendoza had thrown something from the vehicle during the initial stop near Gallagher, searched that area of the freeway with assistance from Tehama County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, where they located a loaded model 27 Glock .40 caliber handgun with a 22 round magazine. The firearm was taken into evidence by police.
About one hour after the traffic stop, officers contacted three persons, one being Mendoza, walking along the freeway with flashlights searching the area of the initial stop.
Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and participation in a criminal street gang.
Man breaks into occupied home
A family of eight was able to safely escape their Corning home on Sept. 30 after a man threw a rock through a window before breaking into the residence.
Fior Cea, 46, called Corning police dispatch to report the man, Juan Manuel Mendez Velazquez, had thrown a rock through the front window and was attempting to break into the home around 11:24 p.m.
When police arrived a short time later and entered the residence, the family ran out of the home yelling Velazquez was still inside, reported officers.
Following an unsuccessful search of the home, family members still outside told police they saw Velazquez walking on the street.
When officers tried to contact Velazquez, he began running south on Edith Avenue then east into Rio Grande Court, where police said they used a taser to subdue the suspect who was resisting arrest.
Velazquez was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and vandalism.