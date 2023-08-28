The Olive Growers Council of California nonprofit bargaining association announced it has reached an agreement on olive prices for the 2023 crop with the state’s table olive processors – Musco Family Olive Co. and Bell-Carter Olives. (See list of prices at end of article)
Prices overall stayed the same as last year’s at $1,400 for extra large Manzanillo a ton and $1,100 for Sevillano’s super colossal.
In addition, on Aug. 9 the United State Department of Agriculture reported the 2023 California table olive forecast is 41,000 tons, up considerably from last year’s crop of 19,912 tons. Bearing acreage is estimated at 12,400, which results in a yield of 3.31 tons per acre.
Record snowfall and a series of atmospheric rivers brought relief to the state’s drought. With the winter's record snowfall and good amounts of rain, availability of water was not an issue this year and many growers reported a heavy bloom on drought-stressed trees that had not produced fruit in years.
“The OGCC has had a positive impact on ripe table olive grower returns, from an average price of $200 per ton in 1978 to roughly $1,318 per ton depending on variety and size in 2023,” he added. “OGCC has been working diligently for the last couple months to ensure the highest prices possible was negotiated with the processors.”
The California ripe olive industry has been faced with several challenges over the past few years.
Those challenges, including high fertilizer prices, rising labor costs, water shortages, state regulations, steep taxes, and most importantly, according to most growers – is that farmers in other countries, such as Spain and other European countries – can grow, ship and sell their table olives in the U.S. far cheaper than domestic growers – have led many table olive growers to throw in the towel and either sell out or upend their olive orchards and plant a more wallet- and grower-friendly crop.
“It is important to mention that these challenges caused a greater level of difficulty in reaching an agreement on 2023 pricing with both processors,” Sanders said. “Additionally, in 2023, the OGCC continued to serve as a voice for the California ripe olive industry to the International Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of
Commerce to maintain the U.S. antidumping and countervailing duty rates against ripe tables from Spain.”
For years, companies have flooded the U.S. market with subsidized Spanish olives priced unfairly below American-grown olives. In addition to the trade relief from the olive cases, in a separate action involving another sector of commerce, the United States has also imposed 25 percent tariffs on subsidized, bulk ripe olives grown in Spain and packed in California.
In 2023, the European Union (EU) and the Government of Spain continued to place tremendous pressure on the United States to terminate the antidumping and countervailing daily rates all together.
Marketing issues continue to be one of the biggest challenges for California olives growers, with many growers saying they are uncertain how much of their crop will be economical to harvest.
Bell-Carter Olives in Corning has released a majority of its contracts with domestic growers, while Musco has been proactive in providing growers with incentives to plant “modern olive acreage” in 2020 and offering up to one million nursery stock trees free to select grower partners who stand ready to pioneer newly perfected, state-of-the-art orchards.
Those orchards are high density, mechanically harvested and pruned orchards. While traditional olive acreage is typically planted with 80 trees per acres and hand-harvested, the modern acreage system is optimized with 250 trees per acres and mechanically harvested using shaker technology.
In Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties combined, there was a reported total olive acreage of 8,252 with an overall value of $43.8 million.
The best year for the state's olive growers was 1992 with 163,000 tons, which was the biggest crop in history. Olives are an alternate-bearing crop, so generally speaking, every other year brings a good crop alternating with a short crop. A normal crop is 120,000 tons, but statewide harvests have been as low as 16,000 tons — such as the 2011 crop disaster, and tonnage will continue to decline as table olive acreage declines.
Table olives are harvested starting in September going into November. Once the trees are picked in the northern Sacramento Valley, the olives are transported to the Bell-Carter processing facility in Corning, or Musco in Orland.
According to the California Olive Committee, the method of processing black ripe olives was invented by a housewife in the late 1800s and that same recipe is followed today.
This year’s ripe table olives prices for growers:
MANZANILLO
Extra Large/Jumbo - $1,400
Large - $1,675
Medium - $1,700
Small - $1,425
Petite (Limited) - $1,150
Subpetite (Limited) - $910
Undersize - $10
Culls - $10
SEVILLANO
Super Colossal - $1,100
Colossal - $1,300
Jumbo - $1,630
Extra Large "C" - $1,230
Extra Large "L" - $730
Large (Limited) - $10
Undersize - $10
Culls - $10