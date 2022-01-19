Washington, D.C. – Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R- Richvale, has voiced his worries about the Biden Administration's prioritization and push for additional spending to expand the use of electric vehicles to the American people.
A member of the House Agriculture Committee, LaMalfa said the committee held a hearing to review the implications of electric vehicle (EV) investments for rural Americans.
While some consumers have moved towards electric vehicles, he added, they represent a small portion of the US fleet of vehicles and remain relatively expensive with limited charging networks, especially in rural areas.
Major concerns were raised during the hearing about the practicality, reliability and if taxpayers should be paying for expanding the charging network.
"Consumers, not the government, should be driving the development of electric vehicles,” LaMalfa said. “If consumers want the product then let the market, not the taxpayers, provide the solutions.”
In many rural environments, he believes electric vehicles aren’t very practical.
“Our power grid can barely handle the EVs currently in the market and a massive expansion would require vastly more capacity than is available on the existing power grid,” LaMalfa added.
Numerous times last year California had to ask owners not to charge their electric vehicles due to a lack of power generation ability and the state's over-reliance on wind and solar.
“When there is a wind event, there are regular public safety power shut-offs in an attempt to prevent trees from igniting a fire due to striking power lines, thus causing another major wildfire. Just ask the thousands of residents in Nevada County who have recently been without power for weeks regarding what happens in severe storms,” LaMalfa said. “The government is a terrible planner and has little understanding of what consumers want and what technology will actually do. Let the market innovate. Government mandates must stay out of the way.”
He feels taxpayers shouldn’t be paying to redo the entire nation’s power grid so the Biden Administration can claim victory on electric vehicles.
“We should be focused on real problems with our power infrastructure, such as hardening our grid from cyber-attacks, installing underground lines, preventing wildfires, and ensuring we can keep the lights on affordably for American families," LaMalfa stated.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.