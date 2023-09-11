A public hearing was held during a special Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 5 for a balanced budget recommendation from the county budget Ad Hoc Committee.
Tehama County Chief Administrator Gabriel Hydrick said the 2023/24 general budget will become balanced upon the fund balance carryover of $6.5 million to cover the proposed budget’s shortfall of $4 million.
The proposed budget will be on the Board of Supervisors Sept. 19 meeting agenda for final approval.
Total general fund expenditures as presented totaled $48.5 million with revenues at $44 million, Hydrick explained. It’s that disparity the 2022/23 budget carryover will fund, he added.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain told the board the proposed budget does not cover the needs of his department as he had asked for close to $25.7 million and was allotted $22.7 million to cover the all of his divisions, including the jail, coroners office, animal regulations, boating, patrol, and more.
explained there will be more funding available to county departments once the carryover is available and added to the general budget.
Departments covered by the general budget include county administration, auditor/controller, treasurer, assessor, purchasing, tax collection, county counsel, personnel, elections, general services, facilities maintenance, property planning/management, advertising/community services, surveyor, professional county services, clerk of the board, public protection (TCSO, district attorney’s office, ag commissioner, code enforcement, public guardian, animal services, emergency operations, planning department, and recorder), health and sanitation, public assistance, education, and recreation.