In preparation to take possession of its newly acquired Bell UH-1H helicopter, Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain asked the county Board of Supervisors to approve $110,000 to purchase a hoist for the aircraft, which the board did.
The Goodrich Rescue Hoist, which was attached to the Bell UH-1H law enforcement helicopter, is being purchased from Jefferson Parish in Louisiana.
“Keeping the same equipment that is already compatible with the helicopter will allow for full integration of the existing helicopter and save money. A new one can run upwards of $250,000,” Kain told the board.
Funding for the purchase comes through the department’s state asset seizure budget.
Previous to the county acquiring the helicopter, a public hearing was held and nine letters were received expressing support from county sheriffs in the Northstate and from District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, endorsing the aviation program.
The sheriff’s office was awarded the helicopter, previously in use by a law enforcement agency in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, valued at approximately $4 million.
Sheriff’s Det. Dustin Maria, who has a certified commercial rotorcraft and single engine airplane pilot, said the helicopter is in meticulous condition and will be used to perform search and rescue missions, Sacramento River and other water-related incidents, training exercises, in-progress crimes, pursuits, emergency evacuations, enhance investigations, surveillance, monitoring and eradication of illegal marijuana operations, and more within the county’s 3,000 square miles of terrain ranging from flat farmland and bodies of water to rocky canyons and dense forest.
Program documents state the helicopter’s flight crew will consist of sheriff’s office uniformed personnel selected, trained and authorized to operate the helicopter, and experienced pilot volunteers, including those from CalFire, private industry, and Enloe Flightcare,
The program’s insurance policy states “the pilots who may fly the Aircraft . . .must be properly certified, rated and qualified under the current FAA regulations which apply to the operation of Aircraft.”
The helicopter will be housed in a completely enclosed and secured hangar at the Red Bluff Municipal Airport and is anticipated to be used for around 100 hours per year for an hourly cost of around $559.26.
The aviation program’s estimated annual operating budget is $55,926 to be funded by various grants, asset forfeiture monies by the sheriff’s office and additional funding sources.
Sheriff Kain told the Board of Supervisors he will commit no general fund dollars to the program.
“I will utilize existing grants, apply for new grants, use asset forfeiture, AB443 dollars, and facilitate the use of Office of Emergency Services dollars as necessary to the program,” he added.
Two supervisors, Candy Carlson and Matt Hansen, who recently retired from the Red Bluff Police Department, voiced concerns about the program’s funding and safety.
The Bell UH-1H helicopter was originally produced for military operations and has a two-bladed semi-rigid seesaw bonded all metal main rotor and a two-bladed rigid delta hinge bonded all metal tail rotor.