The Tehama County Sheriff’s Department received approval from the county Board of Supervisors on two agenda items – helicopters and military gear - during the July 18 meeting.
Concerning the sheriff’s department’s use of military equipment, the board gave the thumbs up to adopt an ordinance covering compliance of Assembly Bill 481, the Law Enforcement and State Agencies Military Equipment Funding, Acquisition and Use Act.
The Act requires law enforcement agencies obtain approval from governing bodies before purchasing, raising funds for, or acquiring military equipment.
Sheriff Dave Kain conducted a public meeting to provide information on the topic and garner public opinion and input.
This was followed up with a public hearing before the Board of Supervisors prior to the July 18 second reading and adoption of the ordinance.
According to the sheriff’s office, it possesses the following equipment under AB 481 designated military equipment – unmanned remotely controlled aerial or ground vehicle, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle, command and control vehicles to facilitate operational control of public safety units, firearms and ammunition of .50 caliber or greater, specialized firearms and ammunition of .50 caliber or greater, noise flash diversionary devices and explosive breaching tools, munitions containing tear gas or O.C., and kinetic energy weapons and munitions.
HELICOPTER
In conjunction with the law enforcement support office program, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has been working to locate a law enforcement helicopter available through the military surplus program to benefit Tehama County public safety, the community and surrounding counties.
The office recently learned it has been awarded a Bell UH-1H helicopter, currently in use by a law enforcement agency in Louisiana. Including upgrades, the helicopter is valued at approximately $4 million.
In addition to the office holding a public meeting to explain the proposed aviation program, the office received nine letters of support from county sheriffs in the Northstate and from District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, endorsing the aviation program.
Sheriff’s Det. Dustin Maria, who has a certified commercial rotorcraft and single engine airplane pilot, said the helicopter is in meticulous condition and will be used to perform search and rescue missions, Sacramento River and other water-related incidents, training exercises, in-progress crimes, pursuits, emergency evacuations, enhance investigations, surveillance, monitoring and eradication of illegal marijuana operations, and more within the county’s 3,000 square miles of terrain ranging from flat farmland and bodies of water to rocky canyons and dense forest.
Program documents state the helicopter’s flight crew will consist of sheriff’s office uniformed personnel selected, trained and authorized to operate the helicopter, and experienced pilot volunteers, including those from CalFire, private industry, and Enloe Flightcare,
The program’s insurance policy states “the pilots who may fly the Aircraft . . .must be properly certified, rated and qualified under the current FAA regulations which apply to the operation of Aircraft.”
The helicopter will be housed in a completely enclosed and secured hangar at the Red Bluff Municipal Airport and is anticipated to be used for around 100 hours per year for an hourly cost of around $559.26.
The aviation program’s estimated annual operating budget is $55,926 to be funded by various grants, asset forfeiture monies by the sheriff’s office and additional funding sources.
Sheriff Kain told the Board of Supervisors he will commit no general fund dollars to the program.
“I will utilize existing grants, apply for new grants, use asset forfeiture, AB443 dollars, and facilitate the use of Office of Emergency Services dollars as necessary to the program,” he added.
Two supervisors, Candy Carlson and Matt Hansen, who recently retired from the Red Bluff Police Department, voiced concerns about the program’s funding and safety.
The Bell UH-1H helicopter was originally produced for military operations and has a two-bladed semi-rigid seesaw bonded all metal main rotor and a two-bladed rigid delta hinge bonded all metal tail rotor.