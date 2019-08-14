Not even the severe thunderstorm warning, issued by the National Weather Service, stopped the action at the 11th annual Tucker Mesker Men’s Softball Tournament.
“We played through the thunder, lightning and rain,” said a competitor at the tournament.
The three-day tournament began Friday evening with 21 teams competing in the double elimination competition.
“We have a team that came as far away as Santa Rosa” said Brant Mesker, Tucker Mesker’s brother.
In order to get down to a double elimination by Sunday, the action is nonstop and ran on a tight schedule that includes teams playing on fields at Corning Union High School and the main tournament field, located at Yost Park. All proceeds from the tournament are used to support organizations and scholarships to local graduating seniors.
The tournament is held on the second week of August annually to honor the memory of Tucker Mesker, who died at the age of 22 in a car accident in 2008.
Sunday’s final game came down to Marco’s Pizza, sponsored by Marco’s Pizza and Doug Lewis Drywall, and Lok Tite Brewjays, sponsored by Lok Tite Ministorage, both local teams.
In the end, it was Marco’s Pizza who came out on top to win the 11th Tucker Mesker Tournament.
Steve and Tracy Barbo, owners of Marco’s Pizza have been a longtime supporters of the Tucker Mesker tournament.
Steve Barbo has been the tournament’s announcer from the beginning. The Barbos stay involved in the event because “it’s all for a good cause, all the money raised goes right back into our community to help with scholarships and other things. I have known the Meskers since I was little, we all grew up here they have even helped me when I had a medical issue,” Steve Barbo said.
Kevin Peters, who gathers together a team every year, said “I have entered the tournament all 11 years and it really is cool to see how much it has grown, from the amount of teams and overall people to the crazy amount of donations and raffle prizes that come pouring in every year. Brant, Shae, Rob and Heidi have done a great job honoring Tuck.”
Peters’ team was eliminated on Saturday but didn’t stop him from enjoying the tournament.
“Everyone was having a really great time this tourney and my guess is because it wasn’t 115 degrees, the weather was awesome and made for a great time,” Peters said.
“We had a lot of folks come out on Saturday and stick around for a length of time and enjoyed the event. Last year due to smoke from the fires and heat, attendance was down, but it seemed with the cooler weather we had this weekend, people stayed around and really enjoyed the weather and the action,” Brant Mesker said. “I cannot thank all those that make this tournament possible enough. The volunteers, the sponsors, the community, and the players. It is truly a humbling experience.”