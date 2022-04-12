The first annual Corning Community, "Jayden Jamboree Egg Hunt” will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Community Skate Park, 1485 Toomes Ave.
The event is named in honor of Jayden Oakes, who passed away at age 13 last summer of colon cancer.
Many generous local individuals, businesses, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians and the City of Corning donated to make egg hunt celebration possible, as did those from the surrounding area, and as far away as Sacramento and Tennessee.
The free event, which is open to all children ages infant to 18-years, will feature Easter Bunny photos, carnival games, crafts, face painting, bike drawings, two jump houses, prize eggs with winning baskets and much more.
An accessibility area will be set up for an inclusive egg hunt. It starts at 11:30 a.m. and will have eggs with beepers for children who are visually impaired.
Helium balloons will be attached to eggs for children in wheelchairs or who use walkers.
There will be sign-ups for drawing tickets at the informational tent.
On the day of the event, questions can be directed to volunteers in a dark blue shirts.