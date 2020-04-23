Teen killed in vehicle crash in Corning

Chad Torres, 19, of Corning.

 

 Courtesy photo

A single vehicle crash on Corning Road took the life of a Corning teen during the early morning hours Sunday.

Tehama County Dep. Coroner Omar Farmer identified the teen as 19-year-old Chad Torres of Corning.

It appear Torres was driving a 2001 Honda Civic east on Corning Road when he went onto the graveled shoulder as entered a curve near Freeman Schoolhouse Road around 3 a.m., reported the California Highway Patrol.

As the Honda came back onto the roadway it overturned and Torres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, CHP said.

Torres suffered major injuries when ejected and was pronounced dead at the crash by medical personnel.

Farmer said it is a strong possibility that alcohol was a factor in the accident.

“We won’t know for a surety until the toxicology report comes back,” he added.

CHP is still investigating the incident.

