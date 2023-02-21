A 17-year-old Shasta County resident was shot during a gathering on Spring Branch Road in Cottonwood on Feb. 12, allegedly by another teen also from Shasta County, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s dispatch was notified around 12 a.m. that a teenage shooting victim was being transported to a hospital in Redding from s property near the Shasta and Tehama county line, according to a press release.
Detectives with the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit reported that sometime during the gathering on Spring Branch Road an argument broke out, which escalated to a 14-year-old juvenile firing gunshots – one striking the teen victim in the lower extremities.
The injured juvenile was treated and released from the Redding hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives said they were able to identify the 14-year-old suspect who was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of attempted murder.
Because both the suspect and victim are minors, their identities could not be released by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact Tehama County Sheriff’s Det. Valdes at (530) 529-7920.