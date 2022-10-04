THIS IS THE SECOND IN A SERIES OF ARTICLES FEATURING THE WORKING CATTLE RANCHES OF TEHAMA COUNTY
It’s 6:30 a.m. and Bryce Borror and his crew are out in the morning dew feeding cows, calves and bulls at the four-generation cattle operation, Tehama Angus Ranch located on Tehama Road in Gerber.
“It isn’t that different than a dairy,” Borror said. “It’s twice a day every day, feeding, checking the herd for health and wellbeing. But at least we don’t have to milk them.”
Tehama Angus Ranch raises registered Angus cattle at the ranch on Tehama Avenue and three other locations in Northern California.
The world renowned family owned operation dates back more than 100 years when in 1909 the Francis Sheldon Borror family purchased a Jersey cow dairy in Fordland, Mo. In 1918, the family moved to California where they continued in the dairy business, this time with the Holstein breed of dairy cows.
Moving into the beef cattle business came about in 1943 when Bill Borror purchased Kern’s Blackcap 4, a registered black Angus bull, followed by the Borror family moving to Gerber and establishing the Tehama Angus Ranch in 1948.
Over the years, the ranch has been run by Dale Borror, Bill Borror and his wife, Sandy Borror, followed by their sons, Kevin Borror and Eric Borror, as well as Kevin Borror’s wife, Linda Borror.
Today, the ranch is run by Kevin Borror, his son Bryce Borror, and Eric Borror, with Linda Borror continuing to work as the ranch office and records manager. Also “running” the cattle operation are Bryce and Erin Borror’s sons, Clayton, 7, and 5-year-old Nolan.
Opting to diversify the 1,200 acre ranch, the family planted almonds and walnuts on part of the property. This portion of the ranch is managed by Eric Borror. Along with Angus cattle, walnuts and almonds, the ranch grows corn and alfalfa.
One of the most successful closed-herd registered Angus operations in the country, Tehama Angus Ranch hosted its private 48th annual registered Angus Bull Sale on Sept. 9, where 124 bulls sold for an average of $8,016 a head.
“The drought has had a huge impact on the cattle industry from the Dakotas west with many operations selling off portions of their herd,” Bryce Borror said. “But people are going to need to rebuild those herds and that is one reason I think our sale was so successful this year.”
According to Borror, the biggest challenge the ranch faces today is finding good labor and dealing with state rules and regulations.
“Finding good labor anymore is really hard,” Borror said. “That and the crushing state regulations are making it hard to run an operation like ours day to day and year to year.”
Since he took over daily operations, Borror has expanded to several more ranches, one in Adin, where they run cow/calf pairs at different times throughout the year.
“Being able to move the cows to areas of better weather, avoiding the hot summers in the valley, and providing better grazing really helps our cows,” Borror explained.
According to the ranch website, “The family takes pride in developing and raising purebred Angus genetics that will guide commercial producers for many years to come. Their philosophy does not follow industry fads, just simply builds a program around solid black Angus cattle.”
Tehama Angus was on the forefront of embryo transfers in cattle, starting the practice in 1994 making it possible for their elect cows, bred to the ranch’s select bulls, to produce several calves in a single year.
“That practice has helped move our genetics program forward quicker than otherwise,” Borror added.
The current drought has had an enormous impact on the cattle industry, he said.
Even with all the struggles associated with raising cattle, Borror said his decision to run the family ranch came naturally.
“I always loved being on the ranch and the cattle, riding horses in the mountains and living this lifestyle,” he added. “It’s a great opportunity and a value added to the community and industry. Here we create more value out of our bulls, which is our main product.”
Before running the ranch, Borror attended Colorado State University earning a degree before returning home.
“It wasn’t until after college in 2009 that I really knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I came home and started working from the bottom on up, learning all aspects of the business,” he said.
Today, Borror continues in the day-to-day workings of the ranch.
“My mom (Linda Borror) does all the paperwork. I avoid that if at all possible,” Bryce Borror said. “One of my main goals at the onset was to get cows outside grazing. Using outside ground in the springtime and fall on a native-type feed, they flourish.”
The ranch’s hundreds of cows deliver their calves, some in the spring and others in the fall, at one of the operation's other locations in higher elevations outside the heat of the valley floor.
“This provides a healthier, cleaner soils with more room for the cows to roam,” Borror said.
The ranch sells bulls across the country and has found a lot of success in the industry.
“My grandpa was on the forefront in the industry which has seen, and continues to see a lot of changes. Keeping up with those changes is a challenge, but an important one,” he added.
As for the future, Borror said that is something he is trying to work out right now.
“I’m not so sure California is the place anymore to raise cows. I know it is a great place to live and raise cows, but in terms of cost and regulations, and what we are going to do with the water situation, providing irrigation to graze cows, this might not be the place for the future. That is definitely a question we are working on,” he said.
Another aspect of the future that Borror thinks about is passing the ranch and all its workings onto the next generation.
“Clayton is the farmer and likes mechanics, while Nolan is the one who likes animals,” he said. “Seeing as we are so diversified, there will be something for both the boys. I hope that is our future.”