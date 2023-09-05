Black Forest inhabitants from another time and place are brought to life through the charming and whimsical creatures created by needle felting artist Julie Johnson and the fantasy-style woodcarvings of artist David Widlund and will be featured at the Tehama County Arts Council’s exhibit in September.
In addition, the exhibit will feature the looking glass lens of photographer artist Barbara Luzzadder as she captures her unique interpretations of a decisive moment.
Meet the artists during a reception during the opening of “The Black Forest and Through the Looking Glass” exhibit from 5:30-8 p.m., Sept. 9, at the Tehama County Arts Council’s new location, 328 Oak St., Red Bluff, across from the Historic State Theatre.
Johnson, Corning Observer newspaper reporter for the past 22 years, has also been in love with art all her life.
“It wasn’t until just two years ago I discovered the art of needle felting - the process of transforming carded wool into sculpture-like creations using barbed needles,” she said. “The process starts with the unformed wool being stabbed with the barbed needles into forms and designs that culminate into anything ranging from a simple, single colored heart to extraordinarily detailed and life-like creations.”
Johnson has taught her grandchildren and young women in her church how to make their own felted creations. She thinks it’s important for children to delve into many art mediums to discover their talents.
Widlund’s relationship with wood has spanned over 40 years, both as a wood carver and furniture maker. His recent works have been following the traditions of Swiss and German carvers of the 18th and 19th century in the fantasy style of the Black Forest artists.
“The natural properties of the woods influence my direction, rather than imposing preconceived drawings or models onto the medium,” he said. “My primary hand tools include a mallet and chisels. These are the very same tools used by carvers throughout the centuries.”
For Luzzadder, expression through the visual and performing arts has be a lifestyle for over six decades.
“The background I have in art has greatly influenced my photographic artistry. Calling attention to the subject’s uniqueness, while composing it through the camera’s lens is only part of it. Finding the story and giving it a new dimension, is the goal.”
Exhibit hours will be Thurs. Fri, Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sept. 14, 15, 16, 22, 23. For more information www.tehamaarts.org.